Left Menu

US Embassy Set to Break Another Record with Indian Student Visas in 2024

The US consular team in India aims to meet the increasing demand for student visas from Indian students in 2024. Last year, they issued 1,40,000 student visas. The US Mission emphasizes academic exchange and prioritizes student visas, with plans to reduce waiting times and accommodate first-time applicants.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-06-2024 19:53 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 19:53 IST
US Embassy Set to Break Another Record with Indian Student Visas in 2024
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The US consular team in India is preparing for a surge in student visa applications from Indian students for 2024, following a record 1,40,000 visas issued last year.

The US Mission in India celebrated its eighth annual Student Visa Day, interviewing students across multiple cities.

The US government emphasizes academic exchange, promising to accommodate more students and reduce visa waiting times.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

 Global
2
Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling
Blog

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Alum...

 Global
3
Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

 Global
4
Ukraine War's Hidden Toll: CO2 Emissions and Environmental Impact

Ukraine War's Hidden Toll: CO2 Emissions and Environmental Impact

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Overcoming Design Challenges in Medical Construction Projects through BIM Technology

Emerging East Asia Bond Markets Show Resilience Amid Global Uncertainty

Women in Fintech: Unlocking Economic Empowerment Through Digital Services

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024