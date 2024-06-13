US Embassy Set to Break Another Record with Indian Student Visas in 2024

The US consular team in India is preparing for a surge in student visa applications from Indian students for 2024, following a record 1,40,000 visas issued last year.

The US Mission in India celebrated its eighth annual Student Visa Day, interviewing students across multiple cities.

The US government emphasizes academic exchange, promising to accommodate more students and reduce visa waiting times.

