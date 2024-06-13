Lt Governor Approves MACP Benefits for Delhi School Principals and VPs

Lt Governor V K Saxena has greenlit financial benefits for 194 principals and vice principals of Delhi government schools under the Modified Assured Career Promotion (MACP) scheme. The initiative spans both retired and current officials, with its implementation dating back to 2008, as stated by officials on Thursday.

This decision aims to rectify the long-pending issue of delayed MACP benefits impacting officials in the Education Department. Notably, these benefits will now be extended to those who do not belong to organised services, following a ruling by Saxena last year.

Earlier this year, Saxena had also granted MACP benefits to 151 officials, both retired and serving. While approving the recent file, the Lt Governor expressed serious concerns over the prolonged delay in providing necessary litigation cost information and fixing accountability among officers. The Education Department has been tasked with submitting a compliance report within seven days, detailing litigation costs, officer responsibilities, and issued show cause notices.

