Bihar Government Shuffles Senior IAS Officers Amid Controversies

The Bihar government transferred nine senior IAS officers, including K K Pathak, whose tenure as Additional Chief Secretary of the education department was controversial. Pathak, currently on leave, will soon oversee the revenue and land reforms department. S Siddhartha will assume additional responsibilities for the education department.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 13-06-2024 22:55 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 22:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant reshuffle, the Bihar government on Thursday transferred nine senior IAS officers. The transfers include K K Pathak, an officer known for his controversial tenure as Additional Chief Secretary of the education department. Pathak is set to take charge of the revenue and land reforms department once his leave ends.

According to the official notification, Pathak will replace Dipak Kumar Singh, who will now serve in the rural works department. Additionally, Pathak will continue to hold the position of Director General at the Bihar Institute of Public Administration & Rural Development (BIPARD).

S Siddhartha, the current Additional Chief Secretary of the Cabinet Secretariat, will assume additional responsibilities for the education department amidst these changes. Pathak had faced criticism for orders on school timings, holidays, and the freezing of university accounts. In related moves, Arvind Kumar Choudhary has been appointed principal secretary to the home department, and Pankaj Kumar Pal was named as secretary of the rural development department.

