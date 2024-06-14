Supreme Court Calls for CBI Probe in NEET-UG Scandal
The Supreme Court has sought responses from the Centre, NTA, and CBI on a plea demanding a CBI probe into allegations of question paper leaks and irregularities in the NEET-UG exam. The Centre had earlier cancelled grace marks for 1,563 candidates and offered them a re-test option.
- Country:
- India
In light of ongoing controversies surrounding the NEET-UG examination, the Supreme Court on Friday demanded responses from both the Centre and the NTA regarding a plea for a CBI investigation into alleged question paper leaks and other malpractices.
Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Sandeep Mehta presided over a vacation bench hearing a PIL filed by Hiten Singh Kashyap, also requesting replies from the CBI and Bihar government within two weeks.
This PIL will be combined with other pending cases on July 8 as the top court resumes post-summer vacation. The Centre and NTA had nullified the grace marks awarded to 1,563 candidates who sat for the test and offered them a re-test or the option to forgo the compensatory marks.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Tejashwi Yadav Predicts Major Change in Bihar Politics Post-Lok Sabha Results
Tejashwi Yadav Predicts Political Shake-up in Bihar
"If Prime Minister has cheated any state, it is Bihar...": RJD leader Misa Bharti
Mood changing in states where BJP scored maximum; its tally will come down drastically in UP, Bihar, Maharashtra: Venugopal to PTI.
Final Push: Bihar's Intense Campaign Closes for Seventh Phase of Lok Sabha Polls