Supreme Court Calls for CBI Probe in NEET-UG Scandal

The Supreme Court has sought responses from the Centre, NTA, and CBI on a plea demanding a CBI probe into allegations of question paper leaks and irregularities in the NEET-UG exam. The Centre had earlier cancelled grace marks for 1,563 candidates and offered them a re-test option.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-06-2024 12:44 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 12:44 IST
In light of ongoing controversies surrounding the NEET-UG examination, the Supreme Court on Friday demanded responses from both the Centre and the NTA regarding a plea for a CBI investigation into alleged question paper leaks and other malpractices.

Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Sandeep Mehta presided over a vacation bench hearing a PIL filed by Hiten Singh Kashyap, also requesting replies from the CBI and Bihar government within two weeks.

This PIL will be combined with other pending cases on July 8 as the top court resumes post-summer vacation. The Centre and NTA had nullified the grace marks awarded to 1,563 candidates who sat for the test and offered them a re-test or the option to forgo the compensatory marks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

