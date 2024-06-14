Government Cracks Down on NEET Exam Malpractices: Accountability at Stake
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan warns against irregularities in the conduct of exams, threatening accountability fixes for the National Testing Agency amid NEET row. He addressed concerns about paper distribution errors, student compensation, and the need for fair measures amid allegations of malpractice and mark inflation.
Amidst escalating concerns over the NEET examination, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan issued a stern warning against any malpractice or irregularities. He emphasized that the National Testing Agency (NTA) would be held accountable if lapses are identified, spotlighting the rigorous actions the government is prepared to undertake.
The NTA has come under fire following accusations of irregularities and grade inflation in the medical entrance exam. Addressing these issues, Pradhan assured that every aspect was under scrutiny, particularly focusing on six centers where candidates were unfairly disadvantaged due to erroneous paper distribution—corrective measures included grace marks.
As the government aims to protect the interests of NEET examinees, Pradhan's statement comes at a critical juncture, especially given the Supreme Court's involvement and the political opposition's demands for transparency and accountability. The controversy underscores the pressure on education authorities to ensure integrity and fairness in highly competitive examinations.
