Delhi Court Orders Charges Against Karti Chidambaram in Visa Scam

A Delhi court on Tuesday moved to frame charges against Congress MP Karti P Chidambaram and six other individuals in connection to the Chinese visa scam case.

Special Judge (CBI) Dig Vinay Singh issued the order, citing criminal conspiracy allegations against the seven accused, excluding Chetan Shrivastava who was discharged.

This case, which dates back to 2011, involves the alleged bribery and misuse of project visas for Chinese nationals by Talawandi Sabo Power Ltd, linked to Karti Chidambaram and his associate S Bhaskararaman.

