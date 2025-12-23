Delhi Court Orders Charges Against Karti Chidambaram in Visa Scam
A Delhi court has ordered charges against Congress MP Karti Chidambaram and six others related to a Chinese visa scam. The case involves allegations of criminal conspiracy and bribery to facilitate visas for Chinese nationals for a power company project in 2011.
A Delhi court on Tuesday moved to frame charges against Congress MP Karti P Chidambaram and six other individuals in connection to the Chinese visa scam case.
Special Judge (CBI) Dig Vinay Singh issued the order, citing criminal conspiracy allegations against the seven accused, excluding Chetan Shrivastava who was discharged.
This case, which dates back to 2011, involves the alleged bribery and misuse of project visas for Chinese nationals by Talawandi Sabo Power Ltd, linked to Karti Chidambaram and his associate S Bhaskararaman.
