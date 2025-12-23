Left Menu

Delhi Court Orders Charges Against Karti Chidambaram in Visa Scam

A Delhi court has ordered charges against Congress MP Karti Chidambaram and six others related to a Chinese visa scam. The case involves allegations of criminal conspiracy and bribery to facilitate visas for Chinese nationals for a power company project in 2011.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2025 11:45 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 11:45 IST
Delhi Court Orders Charges Against Karti Chidambaram in Visa Scam
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court on Tuesday moved to frame charges against Congress MP Karti P Chidambaram and six other individuals in connection to the Chinese visa scam case.

Special Judge (CBI) Dig Vinay Singh issued the order, citing criminal conspiracy allegations against the seven accused, excluding Chetan Shrivastava who was discharged.

This case, which dates back to 2011, involves the alleged bribery and misuse of project visas for Chinese nationals by Talawandi Sabo Power Ltd, linked to Karti Chidambaram and his associate S Bhaskararaman.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turning Global Health Norms into Action: Evidence from WHO Country Impact Pilots

Brazil’s New VAT System: Simplifying Consumption Taxes Without Losing Public Revenue

Regulation, Competition and the Productivity Puzzle in Europe’s Service-Based Economy

Do Climate Policies Shift Emissions Abroad? Evidence on Carbon Leakage Through Trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025