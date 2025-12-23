Three Bids Fly In for Pakistan International Airlines
Pakistan received three bids for the privatization of its national airline, Pakistan International Airlines. The bidders were domestic consortia led by conglomerate Lucky Cement, private airline Airblue, and investment firm Arif Habib. This event was showcased on state television.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 23-12-2025 11:37 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 11:37 IST
- Country:
- Pakistan
On Tuesday, Pakistan took a significant step forward in its ongoing struggle to restructure and privatize its ailing flagship carrier, Pakistan International Airlines.
State television broadcast the submission of three bids vying for control of the loss-making national airline. The competition included some prominent names from the domestic market.
The consortia bidding for the airline were led by notable domestic players: conglomerate Lucky Cement, private airline Airblue, and investment firm Arif Habib, indicating a boost in local interest and potential confidence in turning around the airline's fortunes.
(With inputs from agencies.)