Tension Rises as Protests Erupt Outside Bangladesh High Commission
In response to attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal are protesting outside the Bangladesh High Commission. Security has been intensified, with barricades and additional police and paramilitary forces deployed to prevent incidents. Demonstrators hold banners, chanting slogans against alleged atrocities.
Security measures were intensified outside the Bangladesh High Commission in anticipation of a protest organized by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal. The protest is a reaction to recent attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh.
Officials have set up three layers of barricades with increased police and paramilitary presence to maintain order. 'We have stepped up security in view of the protest,' a police officer stated, emphasizing efforts to prevent any untoward incidents.
The VHP and Bajrang Dal have expressed their intentions to protest against the alleged atrocities and vandalism affecting Hindu religious sites in Bangladesh, with demonstrators raising slogans and displaying placards at the high commission premises.
