Tension Rises as Protests Erupt Outside Bangladesh High Commission

In response to attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal are protesting outside the Bangladesh High Commission. Security has been intensified, with barricades and additional police and paramilitary forces deployed to prevent incidents. Demonstrators hold banners, chanting slogans against alleged atrocities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2025 11:43 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 11:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Security measures were intensified outside the Bangladesh High Commission in anticipation of a protest organized by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal. The protest is a reaction to recent attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh.

Officials have set up three layers of barricades with increased police and paramilitary presence to maintain order. 'We have stepped up security in view of the protest,' a police officer stated, emphasizing efforts to prevent any untoward incidents.

The VHP and Bajrang Dal have expressed their intentions to protest against the alleged atrocities and vandalism affecting Hindu religious sites in Bangladesh, with demonstrators raising slogans and displaying placards at the high commission premises.

Turning Global Health Norms into Action: Evidence from WHO Country Impact Pilots

Brazil’s New VAT System: Simplifying Consumption Taxes Without Losing Public Revenue

Regulation, Competition and the Productivity Puzzle in Europe’s Service-Based Economy

Do Climate Policies Shift Emissions Abroad? Evidence on Carbon Leakage Through Trade

