Kerala Takes Action on Avian Flu Outbreak in Alappuzha and Kottayam

The Kerala State Animal Husbandry Department is implementing preventive measures after avian flu outbreaks in Alappuzha and Kottayam districts. While the severity is being evaluated, no poultry product restrictions are imposed yet. Compensation is an issue due to funding challenges. Expert teams are investigating, and officials suspect migratory birds as the source.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Alappuzha | Updated: 23-12-2025 11:40 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 11:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Kerala State Animal Husbandry Department has set precautionary measures in motion following confirmations of avian flu in poultry across Alappuzha and Kottayam districts, officials reported on Tuesday.

In Alappuzha, cases emerged in several localities including Nedumudi and Cheruthana, while in Kottayam, the infection spread to Kurupanthara and Veloor, as confirmed by Animal Husbandry Minister J Chinchu Rani.

Although no restrictions on poultry consumption are yet in place, potential measures such as culling may follow further analysis. The outbreak's source is presumed to be migratory birds, echoing previous incidents in the region.

