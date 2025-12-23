Kerala Takes Action on Avian Flu Outbreak in Alappuzha and Kottayam

The Kerala State Animal Husbandry Department has set precautionary measures in motion following confirmations of avian flu in poultry across Alappuzha and Kottayam districts, officials reported on Tuesday.

In Alappuzha, cases emerged in several localities including Nedumudi and Cheruthana, while in Kottayam, the infection spread to Kurupanthara and Veloor, as confirmed by Animal Husbandry Minister J Chinchu Rani.

Although no restrictions on poultry consumption are yet in place, potential measures such as culling may follow further analysis. The outbreak's source is presumed to be migratory birds, echoing previous incidents in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)