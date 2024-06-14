President Zelenskiy Leads Global Peace Talks in Switzerland

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy arrived on Friday in Switzerland ahead of a summit to explore ways of ending the war in Ukraine.

"There will be two days of active work with countries from all parts of the world, with different nations that are nonetheless united by a common goal of bringing a just and lasting peace in Ukraine closer," he said on X.

