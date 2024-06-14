Left Menu

Sanskrit Professor Assaulted in Brutal Attack at JH College

An assistant professor of Sanskrit, Neeraj Dhakad, was severely assaulted by a former student and his associates at JH College. The accused allegedly used chilli powder and rods in the attack. Dhakad is in serious condition and has been referred to Bhopal for advanced treatment. Authorities are investigating the case.

PTI | Betul | Updated: 14-06-2024 23:24 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 23:24 IST
An assistant professor of Sanskrit, Neeraj Dhakad, was brutally attacked Friday afternoon at Government Jaywanti Haksar (JH) College. The assault, allegedly carried out by former student Annu Thakur and his associates, left Dhakad with severe injuries and necessitated his transfer to a hospital in Bhopal for advanced treatment.

Betul Superintendent of Police Nischal Jharia confirmed a case of attempted murder has been registered as authorities work diligently to apprehend the suspects. Eyewitnesses reported that the attackers threw chilli powder into Dhakad's eyes before beating him with rods until he lost consciousness.

CCTV footage revealed the accused, faces covered, carrying sticks while approaching Dhakad's room. With nobody intervening during the attack, it left a significant impact on campus safety concerns. JH College Janbhagidari Samiti president Ghanshyam Madaan speculated that the motive might be linked to a previous incident involving the professor.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

