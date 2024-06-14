Sanskrit Professor Assaulted in Brutal Attack at JH College

An assistant professor of Sanskrit, Neeraj Dhakad, was brutally attacked Friday afternoon at Government Jaywanti Haksar (JH) College. The assault, allegedly carried out by former student Annu Thakur and his associates, left Dhakad with severe injuries and necessitated his transfer to a hospital in Bhopal for advanced treatment.

Betul Superintendent of Police Nischal Jharia confirmed a case of attempted murder has been registered as authorities work diligently to apprehend the suspects. Eyewitnesses reported that the attackers threw chilli powder into Dhakad's eyes before beating him with rods until he lost consciousness.

CCTV footage revealed the accused, faces covered, carrying sticks while approaching Dhakad's room. With nobody intervening during the attack, it left a significant impact on campus safety concerns. JH College Janbhagidari Samiti president Ghanshyam Madaan speculated that the motive might be linked to a previous incident involving the professor.

