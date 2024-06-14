Left Menu

Bihar Cabinet Approves Rs 774 Crore for Shiksha Sevaks' Honorarium, Enhances HRA for Employees

The Bihar cabinet approved Rs 774 crore to clear the pending honorarium of around 30,000 'Shiksha Sevaks' and 'Talimi Markaz', aiding children from underprivileged communities to get formal education. An unemployment allowance scheme and increased house rent allowance for state government employees were also sanctioned.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 14-06-2024 23:58 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 23:58 IST
Bihar Cabinet Approves Rs 774 Crore for Shiksha Sevaks' Honorarium, Enhances HRA for Employees
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Bihar cabinet has approved a significant Rs 774 crore package to settle the pending honorarium for approximately 30,000 'Shiksha Sevaks' and 'Talimi Markaz'. These educators play a crucial role in integrating children from Mahadalit, minority, and extremely backward communities into formal education, under the Akshar Anchal Programme.

During the meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, an official stated that the fund withdrawal will ensure the sustained implementation of the state's educational initiative, which targets children aged 6 to 14. This move comes after months of pending payments, offering much-needed relief to the educators.

Additionally, the Bihar cabinet endorsed new provisions under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act for an unemployment allowance and has also increased the house rent allowance for state employees, with varying percentages based on city categories.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK Sanctions Russian Insurer, Judge Resolves JPMorgan Feud, Starmer's Tax Plans Unveiled

UK Sanctions Russian Insurer, Judge Resolves JPMorgan Feud, Starmer's Tax Pl...

 Global
2
Anies Baswedan Announces Bid for Jakarta Governor Amid Political Tensions

Anies Baswedan Announces Bid for Jakarta Governor Amid Political Tensions

 Indonesia
3
Avian Influenza Outbreak: Duck Farm Near Melbourne Hits Quarantine Zone

Avian Influenza Outbreak: Duck Farm Near Melbourne Hits Quarantine Zone

 Australia
4
Major Shifts in Health Sector: Weight-Loss Drugs, COVID Innovations, and Legal Battles

Major Shifts in Health Sector: Weight-Loss Drugs, COVID Innovations, and Leg...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From 5G to 6G: Integrating Large Language Models for Enhanced Network Performance

Southern Africa's Road to Prosperity: A Blueprint for Green, Resilient, and Inclusive Trade Corridors

Enhanced Road Safety: AI-Powered Radar Systems for Pedestrian and Cyclist Detection

Green Finance: Asia’s Blueprint for Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024