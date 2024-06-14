Bihar Cabinet Approves Rs 774 Crore for Shiksha Sevaks' Honorarium, Enhances HRA for Employees

The Bihar cabinet has approved a significant Rs 774 crore package to settle the pending honorarium for approximately 30,000 'Shiksha Sevaks' and 'Talimi Markaz'. These educators play a crucial role in integrating children from Mahadalit, minority, and extremely backward communities into formal education, under the Akshar Anchal Programme.

During the meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, an official stated that the fund withdrawal will ensure the sustained implementation of the state's educational initiative, which targets children aged 6 to 14. This move comes after months of pending payments, offering much-needed relief to the educators.

Additionally, the Bihar cabinet endorsed new provisions under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act for an unemployment allowance and has also increased the house rent allowance for state employees, with varying percentages based on city categories.

