Bihar Cabinet Approves Rs 774 Crore for Shiksha Sevaks' Honorarium, Enhances HRA for Employees
The Bihar cabinet approved Rs 774 crore to clear the pending honorarium of around 30,000 'Shiksha Sevaks' and 'Talimi Markaz', aiding children from underprivileged communities to get formal education. An unemployment allowance scheme and increased house rent allowance for state government employees were also sanctioned.
- Country:
- India
The Bihar cabinet has approved a significant Rs 774 crore package to settle the pending honorarium for approximately 30,000 'Shiksha Sevaks' and 'Talimi Markaz'. These educators play a crucial role in integrating children from Mahadalit, minority, and extremely backward communities into formal education, under the Akshar Anchal Programme.
During the meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, an official stated that the fund withdrawal will ensure the sustained implementation of the state's educational initiative, which targets children aged 6 to 14. This move comes after months of pending payments, offering much-needed relief to the educators.
Additionally, the Bihar cabinet endorsed new provisions under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act for an unemployment allowance and has also increased the house rent allowance for state employees, with varying percentages based on city categories.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Want to assure people of Delhi their services will not stop while I am in jail; will soon start Rs 1000 honorarium scheme for women: Kejriwal.
UNESCO, APCEIU Launch Recommendation on Education and Sustainable Development in Asia-Pacific
MAXHUB developed Game-Changing E2 Series Interactive Flat Panels for Indian Classrooms, Revolutionizing Education Ecosystem of the Nation
TCS Chairman Emphasizes Education to Combat Workplace Harassment
Tobacco Free Educational Institutions Implementation Manual Launched