Legacy of Manjula Sood: Trailblazer in Politics and Education

Manjula Sood, a trailblazing figure in UK politics and one of the first Indian-origin women to make a significant mark in Leicester, has died at the age of 80. Her passing has elicited an outpouring of tributes from the Labour Party and her political peers.

Sood, originally from Ludhiana, was Leicester's first female lord mayor and was honored with an MBE for her community contributions. Her journey in politics began by supporting her late husband, Paul Sood, before she herself became a celebrated politician, well-known for her dedication to public service, community work, and education.

Messages of condolence highlight her role as an inspiring figure, particularly for women and diverse communities, echoing her efforts to introduce multiculturalism in education during her years as a primary school teacher. The city of Leicester and its community mourn the loss of a beloved leader.

