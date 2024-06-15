Left Menu

DMK Accuses National Testing Agency of NEET Irregularities

Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK accused the National Testing Agency and the BJP-led government of compromising the sanctity of NEET by supporting lucrative coaching centers. The DMK reiterated calls to scrap NEET for preserving education integrity, following alleged irregularities and scams in the test administration.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 15-06-2024 14:14 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 14:14 IST
DMK Accuses National Testing Agency of NEET Irregularities
In a fresh controversy, Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK has accused the National Testing Agency (NTA) of undermining the sanctity of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and blamed the BJP-led central government for turning a blind eye while backing highly profitable coaching centers.

Referring to a recent Supreme Court admission that the integrity of NEET has been compromised, the DMK's mouthpiece 'Murasoli' highlighted the central government's inaction despite multiple irregularities. The daily asserted that only the abolishment of NEET would restore the sanctity of the education sector.

The NTA's alleged awarding of unusually high grace marks and advancing exam results to align with political events has worsened the situation, prompting affected students to seek intervention from the apex court.

