DMK Accuses National Testing Agency of NEET Irregularities

In a fresh controversy, Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK has accused the National Testing Agency (NTA) of undermining the sanctity of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and blamed the BJP-led central government for turning a blind eye while backing highly profitable coaching centers.

Referring to a recent Supreme Court admission that the integrity of NEET has been compromised, the DMK's mouthpiece 'Murasoli' highlighted the central government's inaction despite multiple irregularities. The daily asserted that only the abolishment of NEET would restore the sanctity of the education sector.

The NTA's alleged awarding of unusually high grace marks and advancing exam results to align with political events has worsened the situation, prompting affected students to seek intervention from the apex court.

