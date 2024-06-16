Tragic End to IIT Aspirations: Teen's Suicide Highlights Mental Health Crisis in Kota

A 17-year-old student preparing for the IIT-JEE competitive exam has tragically taken his own life in Kota, Rajasthan, police revealed on Sunday.

Ayush Jaiswal, hailing from Motihari in Bihar, had been residing at a paying guest house near Samrat Chowk, Mahaveer Nagar, to prepare for the demanding exam. Friends reported him missing when he failed to emerge from his room by Saturday night, spurring immediate concern.

''A boy prepping for a competitive exam committed suicide on Saturday night. He was found hanging in his room. No suicide note has been found. A thorough post-mortem will be conducted after his family arrives,'' confirmed Mahaveer Nagar SHO Mahendra Maru. Authorities broke into the room and discovered the tragic scene. Transported to the New Medical College Hospital, the youth was declared dead upon arrival, marking the 11th such incident among Kota students this year.

