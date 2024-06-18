Lehigh University Strengthens Education Ties with India: Hosts Building Futures Workshop in Mumbai

Lehigh University, one of the USA's most distinguished private research institutions, has taken a significant step in strengthening its educational relationship with India. The university hosted its inaugural Building Futures Workshop in Mumbai, an event aimed at fostering creativity and entrepreneurial skills among Indian students.

The two-day workshop featured comprehensive sessions on writing effective letters of recommendation, supporting student mental health, and fostering a pragmatic vision through entrepreneurial activities. These sessions were led by Lehigh University's senior leadership and attended by select counselors and students from across India.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Cheryl Matherly, Vice President and Vice Provost for International Affairs, emphasized the strong bilateral ties between the United States and India, particularly in education. She highlighted the university's commitment to increasing Indian student enrolments and creating cross-institutional research opportunities. Dan Warner, Vice Provost for Admissions and Financial Aid, also emphasized the university's dedication to educational excellence, accessibility, and pragmatic vision.

