Telangana's Leap into the Future: Advanced Technology Centres for Youth Empowerment

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy announced the foundation of Advanced Technology Centres to transform 65 Industrial Training Institutes. The initiative aims to enhance youth skills, offering job-ready training. The project costs Rs 2,324 crore, with Tata Technologies Limited contributing significantly and aims to train millions over the next decade.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 18-06-2024 17:33 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 17:33 IST
In a significant move, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy laid the foundation for an Advanced Technology Centre as part of his administration's strategy to upgrade 65 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) into state-of-the-art facilities. The Rs 2,324 crore project is geared towards making the youth industry-ready.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, Chief Minister Reddy emphasized the transformative potential of the ATCs, which are set to provide advanced technical training and livelihood opportunities to the state's youth. He underlined the urgency of equipping students with contemporary technological skills to meet industry demands.

The government's partnership with Tata Technologies Limited, backed by a 10-year Memorandum of Understanding, will be instrumental in this initiative. The Chief Minister confirmed that ATCs will serve not only as training hubs but also as centres for technological innovation and entrepreneurship, thereby fostering a skilled workforce prepared for various industry sectors.

