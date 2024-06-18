Left Menu

K.R. Mangalam University Offers 100% Scholarship to Deserving Students

K.R. Mangalam University is offering up to a 100% scholarship worth 21 crore for deserving students in UG and PG programs. The university emphasizes academic excellence, inclusivity, and holistic development. The deadline to apply for the scholarship is June 20, and interested students need to secure high marks to qualify.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2024 17:35 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 17:35 IST
K.R. Mangalam University Offers 100% Scholarship to Deserving Students
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

NEW DELHI – Established in 2013, K.R. Mangalam University has earned a reputation for academic excellence, innovation, and inclusivity. This year, the university is offering up to a 100% scholarship worth 21 crore to deserving students in its UG and PG programs.

To qualify for the scholarship, students must have secured at least 90% marks in the class 12 board exams for UG admissions, and 95% marks in the UG exam for PG admissions. The university also provides scholarships of 35% and 25% based on slightly lower scores.

The scholarships are awarded based on Class 12, UG scores, and entrance exam results, including CAT/MAT/XAT, CUET, JEE, CLAT, and LSAT. Deadline for scholarship registration is June 20. The university highlights its world-class facilities, strong placement record, and international collaborations as distinguishing factors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support
Blog

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbo...

 Global
2
Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor Strikes

Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor St...

 Global
3
Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

 Global
4
Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Agriculture: The Integration of Digital Twins and Reinforcement Learning for Sustainable Farming

Transforming Education with Solar Power: A Study on UESD's Renewable Energy Potential

Georgia's Tourism Sector: From Potential to Prosperity

Bridging the Climate Investment Gap: A Call for Stronger Governance

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024