K.R. Mangalam University Offers 100% Scholarship to Deserving Students

NEW DELHI – Established in 2013, K.R. Mangalam University has earned a reputation for academic excellence, innovation, and inclusivity. This year, the university is offering up to a 100% scholarship worth 21 crore to deserving students in its UG and PG programs.

To qualify for the scholarship, students must have secured at least 90% marks in the class 12 board exams for UG admissions, and 95% marks in the UG exam for PG admissions. The university also provides scholarships of 35% and 25% based on slightly lower scores.

The scholarships are awarded based on Class 12, UG scores, and entrance exam results, including CAT/MAT/XAT, CUET, JEE, CLAT, and LSAT. Deadline for scholarship registration is June 20. The university highlights its world-class facilities, strong placement record, and international collaborations as distinguishing factors.

