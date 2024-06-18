K.R. Mangalam University Offers 100% Scholarship to Deserving Students
K.R. Mangalam University is offering up to a 100% scholarship worth 21 crore for deserving students in UG and PG programs. The university emphasizes academic excellence, inclusivity, and holistic development. The deadline to apply for the scholarship is June 20, and interested students need to secure high marks to qualify.
- Country:
- India
NEW DELHI – Established in 2013, K.R. Mangalam University has earned a reputation for academic excellence, innovation, and inclusivity. This year, the university is offering up to a 100% scholarship worth 21 crore to deserving students in its UG and PG programs.
To qualify for the scholarship, students must have secured at least 90% marks in the class 12 board exams for UG admissions, and 95% marks in the UG exam for PG admissions. The university also provides scholarships of 35% and 25% based on slightly lower scores.
The scholarships are awarded based on Class 12, UG scores, and entrance exam results, including CAT/MAT/XAT, CUET, JEE, CLAT, and LSAT. Deadline for scholarship registration is June 20. The university highlights its world-class facilities, strong placement record, and international collaborations as distinguishing factors.
