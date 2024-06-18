NEET-UG Exam Controversy Erodes Trust, Calls for CBI Probe

In a scathing critique, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan highlighted the severe credibility crisis faced by the NEET-UG examination system. Speaking on Tuesday, Vijayan pointed out the central government's failure to address allegations of question paper leaks and the controversy surrounding grace marks awarded to students.

The National Testing Agency (NTA), responsible for conducting the exam, has also been unable to provide a satisfactory explanation, compounding student concerns. The Supreme Court, signaling its serious stance, declared that even minimal negligence in the NEET-UG 2024 should be thoroughly investigated.

Heightening the scrutiny, the apex court demanded responses from the Centre and NTA regarding petitions calling for a CBI probe into the allegations. Around 24 lakh candidates took the exam held on May 5 across 4,750 centers, with unexpected early results further fanning suspicions of irregularities.

