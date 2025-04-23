Supreme Court Upholds CBI Probe into Mysterious Realtor Death

The Supreme Court has approved a Karnataka High Court directive for a CBI investigation into the alleged murder of Bengaluru realtor K Raghunath, emphasizing that prospective suspects cannot challenge such decisions. The bench, composed of Justices Dipankar Datta and Prashant Kumar Mishra, dismissed appeals against the decision.

Raghunath, a reputed real estate developer and associate of late MP DK Adikeshavalu, was found dead under suspicious circumstances. His family suspects foul play, leading to implicated accusations against associates of Adikeshavalu. Original inquiries faced significant lapses, prompting the switch to CBI oversight.

The Court insisted that the truth behind Raghunath's death and related property disputes demand a thorough investigation led by the CBI. Karnataka is tasked with providing the necessary support, and all evidence must be transferred to the CBI within 15 days to ensure a comprehensive probe.

(With inputs from agencies.)