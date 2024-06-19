Left Menu

Philippine VP Sara Duterte Steps Down: Dissolution of Marcos Alliance

Philippine Vice-President Sara Duterte resigned from her roles as education minister and vice-chair of an anti-insurgency task force, symbolizing the breakdown of her alliance with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Despite Marcos accepting her resignation, the exact reasons remain unspecified. Analysts anticipated the eventual fallout but were surprised at its rapid onset.

Reuters | Updated: 19-06-2024 13:35 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 13:35 IST
Philippine VP Sara Duterte Steps Down: Dissolution of Marcos Alliance
Sara Duterte

Philippine Vice-President Sara Duterte resigned on Wednesday from her posts as education minister and vice-chair of an anti-insurgency task force, in the latest sign that her alliance with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr has crumbled.

Marcos had accepted Duterte's resignation and thanked her for her service, Presidential Communications Secretary Cheloy Garafil said in a statement, adding that the vice president did not provide a reason. In a separate press conference, Duterte said her "resignation is not because of weakness but because of true concern for teachers and the youth."

The Marcos and Duterte families joined forces in 2022 with Sara Duterte standing as Marcos' vice-presidential running mate, allowing Marcos to tap the Duterte family's huge support base and seal a comeback for the disgraced Marcos dynasty. In the Philippines, the president and vice president are elected separately.

That alliance was always expected to collapse

, but analysts were surprised by how soon the gloves have come off after Marcos' predecessor, Rodrigo Duterte, accused the president in January of using drugs.

Duterte's son, who is currently the mayor of Davao city, had also called for the resignation of Marcos at the time. "It is the break we have all been waiting for," Jean Encinas-Franco, a political science professor at the University of the Philippines, said of the vice president's decision

to step down from her cabinet post.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

 Global
2
Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions
Blog

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer P...

 Global
3
Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

 India
4
India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; announce collaboration on telecommunication

India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; ann...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Agriculture: AIoT-Driven Precision Water Management and Crop Optimization

AI's Leap Forward: How 2024 is Redefining Technology

Asia's Wake-Up Call: Strengthening Health Systems Post-COVID-19

Revolutionizing Agriculture: The Integration of Digital Twins and Reinforcement Learning for Sustainable Farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024