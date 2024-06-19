Congress Rallies for NEET-UG 2024 Justice Amid Allegations of Corruption

In an organized show of resistance, the Congress party has announced protests at state headquarters this Friday, railing against alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG 2024 medical entrance examination. The call for justice resonates with students who claim the system has failed them.

In a detailed communication, KC Venugopal, Congress General Secretary of Organization, outlined widespread complaints and demanded urgent action. He criticized the National Testing Agency (NTA) for releasing results tainted by suspicion, citing inflated marks and alleged paper leaks.

The Supreme Court has echoed these concerns, insisting on thorough investigations into the grievances. As Congress mobilizes, it underscores a commitment to safeguarding the future of millions of aspiring medical students.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)