Kerala Students' Union Protests Over Plus-One Seat Shortage Turn Chaotic

On Wednesday, police deployed water cannons and forcibly removed female protesters during demonstrations by the Kerala Students' Union (KSU) against the state's Left government. The protests in Kannur and Palakkad districts centered on allegations of a shortage of plus-one seats in schools across northern Kerala's Malabar region.

The issue gained urgency following the suicide of a girl student in Parappanangadi in Malappuram district on June 11, allegedly over concerns about securing a plus-one seat. KSU activists, aligned with the opposition Congress party, rallied towards the district collectorate in Kannur, demanding additional plus-one batches in schools. The protesters chanted slogans against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and General Education Minister V Sivankutty.

Tensions escalated as police blocked the protesters' path with a rope and later used water cannons twice. Despite the measures, clashes ensued, with police dragging female protesters across the road. KSU members claimed the police also resorted to violence. Similar scenes unfolded in Palakkad, where the KSU demanded more plus-one seats. The Kerala government, however, insists there is no crisis in plus-one admissions, citing annually vacant seats and temporary additional batches to accommodate students' preferences.

