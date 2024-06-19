AAP Protests NEET Irregularities, Demands Supreme Court-Monitored Probe
The Aam Aadmi Party staged widespread protests in Haryana and Chandigarh, demanding a probe into alleged NEET exam irregularities. Party leaders, including Sushil Gupta, called for an investigation supervised by a retired Supreme Court judge. The Supreme Court has also emphasized zero tolerance for any negligence in the exam conduct.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has launched significant protests across Haryana and Chandigarh, addressing concerns about alleged irregularities in the NEET medical entrance exams.
Sushil Gupta, AAP's Haryana unit chief, led the demonstrations in Kurukshetra, calling for a probe under a retired Supreme Court judge's supervision. 'The future of lakhs of students is at stake,' Gupta remarked.
Alongside Haryana, the Chandigarh AAP unit also protested, with leaders claiming brief detainment by police when trying to deliver a memorandum to Punjab Governor-cum-Chandigarh UT Administrator, Banwarilal Purohit. The Supreme Court has recently emphasized zero tolerance towards any negligence in the NEET 2024 exams.
