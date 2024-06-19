AAP Protests NEET Irregularities, Demands Supreme Court-Monitored Probe

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has launched significant protests across Haryana and Chandigarh, addressing concerns about alleged irregularities in the NEET medical entrance exams.

Sushil Gupta, AAP's Haryana unit chief, led the demonstrations in Kurukshetra, calling for a probe under a retired Supreme Court judge's supervision. 'The future of lakhs of students is at stake,' Gupta remarked.

Alongside Haryana, the Chandigarh AAP unit also protested, with leaders claiming brief detainment by police when trying to deliver a memorandum to Punjab Governor-cum-Chandigarh UT Administrator, Banwarilal Purohit. The Supreme Court has recently emphasized zero tolerance towards any negligence in the NEET 2024 exams.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)