Left Menu

NATO Chief Highlights Rising Authoritarian Alliances and Defense Spending Urgency

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg emphasized the growing alignment among authoritarian powers, highlighting a new defense pact between Russia and North Korea. He urged democracies to present a united front and emphasized the importance of NATO's cooperation with Asia-Pacific allies. Stoltenberg also addressed Canada's defense spending goals.

Reuters | Updated: 20-06-2024 03:26 IST | Created: 20-06-2024 03:26 IST
NATO Chief Highlights Rising Authoritarian Alliances and Defense Spending Urgency
AI Generated Representative Image

Russia's new defensive pact with North Korea shows increasing alignment among authoritarian powers and underscores the importance of democracies presenting a united front, the head of NATO said on Wednesday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a deal with North Korea's Kim Jong Un that included a mutual defense pledge, a move that overhauls Moscow's policy towards Pyongyang. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said North Korea had provided "an enormous amount of ammunition" to Russia while both China and Iran were supporting Moscow militarily in its war against Ukraine.

"We need to be aware that authoritarian powers are aligning more and more. They are supporting each other in a way we haven't seen before," he told a panel discussion during an official visit to Ottawa. "When they are more and more aligned - authoritarian regimes like North Korea and China, Iran, Russia - then it's even more important that we are aligned as countries believing in freedom and democracy," he said.

The growing closeness between Russia and other Asian nations means it is all the more important that NATO works with allies in the Asia-Pacific, he said, adding this was why leaders from Australia, Japan, New Zealand and South Korea had been invited to a NATO summit in Washington next month. Stoltenberg also said he expected Canada to meet the NATO target of spending 2% of gross domestic product on defense.

Canada's Liberal government, which has poured billions into social programs, only spends 1.37% of GDP on its military. In April it issued a plan to reach 1.76% by 2030. Other NATO members "are concerned about the fiscal balance, they want to spend money on health (and) education" he said, adding that "if we're not able to preserve peace, then what we do on health and climate change and education ... will fail".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Global Health Highlights: Vaccine Controversies, Legal Battles, and Medical Breakthroughs

Global Health Highlights: Vaccine Controversies, Legal Battles, and Medical ...

 Global
2
Gang Rivalry Explodes in Rajouri Garden: The Chilling Tale of a Brutal Hit

Gang Rivalry Explodes in Rajouri Garden: The Chilling Tale of a Brutal Hit

 India
3
Coca-Cola India Pioneers 100% Recycled PET Initiative in Orissa

Coca-Cola India Pioneers 100% Recycled PET Initiative in Orissa

 India
4
EU Considers Non-CO2 Emissions Exemption for Long-Haul Flights

EU Considers Non-CO2 Emissions Exemption for Long-Haul Flights

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Marine Technology: Self-Recovering Nanogenerators for Wave Energy Harvesting

COVID-19's Impact on Young Women's Job Aspirations: A Wake-Up Call for Rural India

Driving Change: Western Balkans Pave the Way for Green Transport Revolution

Empowering Public Health with Dashboards: Key Design and Implementation Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024