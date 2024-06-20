UGC-NET Exam Cancelled Amid Integrity Concerns

In a decisive move, the Education Ministry has cancelled the UGC-NET exam, citing integrity concerns. Officials revealed that while no formal complaints were received, the decision was based on agency inputs indicating potential compromises.

Joint Secretary Govind Jaiswal confirmed that details remain confidential as the case is under CBI investigation. 'The decision was made suo motu to safeguard the interests of students,' he stated.

The Ministry reassured students that a new exam date would be announced shortly. This comes amid ongoing scrutiny of the NEET medical entrance exam for alleged irregularities now under Supreme Court review.

