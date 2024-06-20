UGC-NET Exam Cancelled Amid Integrity Concerns
The Education Ministry cancelled the UGC-NET exam due to concerns over its integrity. No complaints were received, but officials acted based on inputs from agencies. The matter is under CBI investigation. A new exam date will be announced soon.
- Country:
- India
In a decisive move, the Education Ministry has cancelled the UGC-NET exam, citing integrity concerns. Officials revealed that while no formal complaints were received, the decision was based on agency inputs indicating potential compromises.
Joint Secretary Govind Jaiswal confirmed that details remain confidential as the case is under CBI investigation. 'The decision was made suo motu to safeguard the interests of students,' he stated.
The Ministry reassured students that a new exam date would be announced shortly. This comes amid ongoing scrutiny of the NEET medical entrance exam for alleged irregularities now under Supreme Court review.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
NEET-UG row: SC issues notices to parties on plea of National Testing Agency seeking transfer of petitions from high courts to top court.
SC seeks response of National Testing Agency on plea seeking fresh NEET-UG, 2024 on grounds of 'paper leak', other 'malpractices'.
Supriya Sule Criticizes Center's Handling of Manipur Violence and NEET Controversy
NEET-UG 2024: "Sanctity has been affected, so we need answers," Supreme Court to National Testing Agency
NEET-UG 2024: SC issues notice to Centre, National Testing Agency on plea for CBI probe