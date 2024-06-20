Left Menu

UGC-NET Exam Cancelled Amid Integrity Concerns

The Education Ministry cancelled the UGC-NET exam due to concerns over its integrity. No complaints were received, but officials acted based on inputs from agencies. The matter is under CBI investigation. A new exam date will be announced soon.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-06-2024 14:39 IST | Created: 20-06-2024 14:39 IST
In a decisive move, the Education Ministry has cancelled the UGC-NET exam, citing integrity concerns. Officials revealed that while no formal complaints were received, the decision was based on agency inputs indicating potential compromises.

Joint Secretary Govind Jaiswal confirmed that details remain confidential as the case is under CBI investigation. 'The decision was made suo motu to safeguard the interests of students,' he stated.

The Ministry reassured students that a new exam date would be announced shortly. This comes amid ongoing scrutiny of the NEET medical entrance exam for alleged irregularities now under Supreme Court review.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

