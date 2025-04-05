Left Menu

Waqf (Amendment) Bill Spurs Nationwide Legal Battle

An NGO has challenged the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, in the Supreme Court, claiming it undermines religious autonomy. The bill, recently passed by the Indian parliament, faces criticism for imposing undue restrictions on Waqf properties, sparking petitions citing constitutional violations and bias against Muslim religious practices.

  • India

The Supreme Court is now at the center of a heated legal dispute as an NGO contests the constitutionality of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025. The controversial bill, soon to be renamed the Unified Waqf Management Empowerment, Efficiency, and Development Bill, stands accused of violating several constitutional provisions, including Articles 14, 25, 26, and 300A, while threatening the essence of religious autonomy and waqf governance.

The bill, which proponents hastily passed through both houses of Parliament, is alleged to undermine the very purpose of Waqf—a practice deeply rooted in Islamic tradition. At the heart of the controversy is Section 40, accused of compromising the autonomy of the Waqf Board by diluting natural justice principles, and the omission of crucial provisions that protect Waqf properties from state encroachment.

Prominent political figures such as Congress MP Mohammad Jawed and AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi have joined the fray, challenging the bill for imposing discriminatory restrictions on Waqf management not seen in other religious endowments. As legal challenges mount, the bill's enactment remains a focal point of debate, with critics alleging it compromises the fundamental rights of the Muslim community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

