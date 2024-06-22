Left Menu

Exam Scandals Rock India: Opposition Slams Modi for 'Total Incompetence'

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his team for daily exam cancellations, including the NEET-PG postponement. Allegations of irregularities in competitive exams have led to the replacement of NTA's Director General and the creation of a panel for exam reforms.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Saturday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his associates of gross incompetence, leading to the daily cancellation of exams across the country.

The criticism followed the postponement of the NEET-PG examination, initially scheduled for Sunday, amid integrity concerns regarding various competitive exams.

Earlier, the Centre also postponed the June CSIR-UGC-NET exam due to logistical problems, while the UGC-NET was recently canceled over compromised exam integrity.

Opposition parties raised alarms over irregularities in the NEET-UG medical entrance exam, which has now been handed over to the CBI for investigation.

Ramesh said, "No day is complete without news of the cancellation of an exam due to the incompetence of the PM and his team. The latest to be postponed is NEET-PG, scheduled for tomorrow."

Facing backlash, the government replaced National Testing Agency Director General Subodh Singh and formed a seven-member panel led by former ISRO chief K Radhakrishnan to review NTA's operations and suggest reforms.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, however, denied any CSIR-UGC-NET paper leak, attributing the postponement to logistical issues, and assured that anyone involved in NEET-UG irregularities would face consequences.

