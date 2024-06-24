Professor Accused of Propagating Islam Amidst Student Protests
A university in Madhya Pradesh has launched an investigation after complaints surfaced accusing a professor of propagating Islam and harassing Hindu students. The professor denies the allegations, insisting that they stem from students pressuring him for higher grades. The committee will submit its findings in 15 days.
- Country:
- India
A university in Madhya Pradesh has initiated a probe following complaints from students alleging that a professor was propagating Islam and harassing Hindu students. This was confirmed by a senior varsity official on Monday.
The accused professor, Anis Sheikh, has denied the allegations and pledged to present his side to the investigation committee. Controversy erupted when Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) members accused Sheikh of disseminating Islamic material via WhatsApp and harassing Hindu students.
ABVP also organized a protest on the campus. Vice-Chancellor Akhilesh Pandey announced that a committee has been formed to scrutinize the issue. Sheikh has been temporarily relieved from his duties during the investigation. He claims he is being unfairly targeted and that the accusations are baseless.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Telangana: ABVP burns effigy of NTA over NEET, UGC-NET issue
Kerala CM Faces Student Protests Over Plus-One Seat Shortage
Rising Outcry Over NEET Irregularities: Student Protests And Government Assurance Intensify
"Govt should give reasons behind the step": ABVP General Secretary on postponement of NEET-PG exam
Kerala Student Protests: Clashes Erupt Over Plus-One Seat Shortage