NEET Exam Scandal: Arrests Made in Maharashtra, Nationwide Investigation Unfolds

The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has apprehended a Zilla Parishad school teacher from Latur, Maharashtra, and initiated legal proceedings against four individuals involved in a scandalous scheme to assist NEET students cheat for a fee, police revealed on Monday.

The Nanded ATS unit registered a case against two teachers from Latur, a man from Nanded, and a resident of Delhi.

Officers have filed an FIR against Sanjay Tukaram Jadhav, Jalil Khan Umar Khan Pathan (both teachers from Latur), Iranna Mashnaji Kongalwav from Nanded, and Gangadhar from Delhi under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.

Pathan was arrested late Sunday night, while the others remain at large, according to police reports.

'ATS officials received a tip-off about an illegal operation aiding NEET students to pass the exam for monetary gains,' read a release from the Latur district superintendent's office.

This prompted the ATS to detain Jadhav and Pathan from Latur for interrogation on Saturday night.

Police sources indicate that suspicious information related to the NEET 2024 exam was discovered on one of the detainees' mobile phones.

'The arrested man is identified as Jaleel Khan Umar Khan Pathan, while others are on the run, with efforts underway to locate them,' a police spokesperson noted.

Jadhav and Pathan, headmasters of a school in Latur, also run a private coaching center.

The ATS intervention followed the Centre's decision to assign the investigation of the alleged NEET-UG exam irregularities to the CBI, amid nationwide student protests demanding an inquiry into the issue.

The CBI subsequently registered an FIR concerning the purported malpractices in the May 5 medical entrance exam.

