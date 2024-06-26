IIRM PGDM Program: Your Gateway to a Rewarding Career in Risk Management

New Delhi (India), June 26: Career decisions have always been challenging for undergraduate students, especially when choosing between tech and non-tech fields. Top students often pursue competitive exams, government jobs, or foreign studies, but deciding on a sustainable career remains a task for those in the middle of the curve.

In such scenarios, the choice of a Management Program can be pivotal. With technology's proliferation and shrinking sector bandwidth, choosing sustainable careers is complex. Nevertheless, the BFSI segment's growing GDP contribution and rising demand in risk management make it a viable option. The need for skilled risk management and insurance professionals is rising.

To meet this industry demand, IIRM, a joint venture of IRDAI and Telangana State Government, offers a PGDM program aligned with the insurance and risk management sector's growth. Approved by AICTE, the two-year program shapes students into competent managers with excellent leadership skills.

The industry warmly welcomes IIRM PGDM graduates, maintaining a near 100% placement rate annually. Growing remuneration packages ensure a strong return on investment for graduates. The program's curriculum includes extensive placement orientation, ensuring 360-degree career development. It blends theoretical and practical learning, preparing students to be industry change agents.

The continuously updated PGDM curriculum with industry inputs equips students with decision-making skills and helps them become change agents in various domains. The program's conceptual application-oriented pedagogy, case studies, and project reports offer experiential learning. Activities like clubs, academic committees, and cultural events nurture managerial, entrepreneurial, and leadership skills.

In today's VUCA environment, global businesses seek professionals who can mitigate emerging risks and contribute to stability. IIRM, the only institute focusing on risk management and insurance, produces graduates in high demand. With global industries acknowledging the impact of disruptions, there's a continuous need for competent human resources.

Graduates looking for stable, sustainable, remunerative, and progressive careers can turn to the IIRM PGDM program. The program offers a rewarding career pathway, blending academic excellence, leadership skills, and change management.

