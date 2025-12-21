Punjab Pioneers AI-Driven Career Guidance in Schools

In a groundbreaking move for equitable student career planning, the Punjab government has rolled out a pioneering initiative to integrate artificial intelligence-driven career guidance within its public school system. This strategic program aims to equip students with essential tools for making informed future choices.

The pilot phase, as stated by Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains, has seen the inauguration of 25 AI-enabled Career Guidance Labs across government and Punjab School Education Board-affiliated schools. The initiative, in collaboration with ed-tech partner Beyond Mentor, is offered free to students and aims to shift career guidance from being a luxury to a mainstream resource for all children.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's administration emphasizes a commitment to holistic student development, preparing them for the 21st-century economy. The program involves AI-based assessments leading to individual career reports and personalized counselling, starting from class 6. Its success could make Punjab among the first Indian states to incorporate AI in educational career guidance sustainably.