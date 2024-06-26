CBI Probes NEET-UG Irregularities in Jharkhand School: Principal Interrogated

A CBI team on Wednesday conducted an in-depth investigation at Oasis School in Hazaribag, Jharkhand, focusing on alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG medical entrance test, according to officials.

The team interrogated Dr. Ehsanul Haque, the school's principal and district coordinator for NEET-UG, for several hours before transporting him to Charhi in Hazaribag for further questioning.

An unnamed source disclosed that a 12-member CBI contingent arrived in Hazaribag on Tuesday evening. On Wednesday, eight of them visited the school, while others inspected the State Bank of India's main branch in Hazaribag, as the bank's manager was reportedly in charge of the question papers.

