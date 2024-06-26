CBI Probes NEET-UG Irregularities in Jharkhand School: Principal Interrogated
A CBI team visited Oasis School in Jharkhand's Hazaribag to investigate alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG medical entrance test. They interrogated the principal and visited a local bank involved in the administration of the exam papers. The investigation follows allegations of question paper leaks and other issues in Bihar and Jharkhand.
- Country:
- India
A CBI team on Wednesday conducted an in-depth investigation at Oasis School in Hazaribag, Jharkhand, focusing on alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG medical entrance test, according to officials.
The team interrogated Dr. Ehsanul Haque, the school's principal and district coordinator for NEET-UG, for several hours before transporting him to Charhi in Hazaribag for further questioning.
An unnamed source disclosed that a 12-member CBI contingent arrived in Hazaribag on Tuesday evening. On Wednesday, eight of them visited the school, while others inspected the State Bank of India's main branch in Hazaribag, as the bank's manager was reportedly in charge of the question papers.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
NEET row: Education Ministry seeks detailed report from Bihar Police
NEET paper leak row: Education Ministry seeks report from Bihar police's Economic Offences Unit.
Bihar Police Probes NEET-UG 2024 Paper Leak, Possible Narco Analysis on Accused Cards
NEET Paper Leak: Bihar Police EOU Arrests Five More Suspects, Total at 18
NEET Exam Scandal: Bihar Police Detains Six in Deoghar