Left Menu

CBI Probes NEET-UG Irregularities in Jharkhand School: Principal Interrogated

A CBI team visited Oasis School in Jharkhand's Hazaribag to investigate alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG medical entrance test. They interrogated the principal and visited a local bank involved in the administration of the exam papers. The investigation follows allegations of question paper leaks and other issues in Bihar and Jharkhand.

PTI | Hazaribag | Updated: 26-06-2024 19:58 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 19:58 IST
CBI Probes NEET-UG Irregularities in Jharkhand School: Principal Interrogated
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

A CBI team on Wednesday conducted an in-depth investigation at Oasis School in Hazaribag, Jharkhand, focusing on alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG medical entrance test, according to officials.

The team interrogated Dr. Ehsanul Haque, the school's principal and district coordinator for NEET-UG, for several hours before transporting him to Charhi in Hazaribag for further questioning.

An unnamed source disclosed that a 12-member CBI contingent arrived in Hazaribag on Tuesday evening. On Wednesday, eight of them visited the school, while others inspected the State Bank of India's main branch in Hazaribag, as the bank's manager was reportedly in charge of the question papers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

 Global
2
Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

 Global
3
Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

 Global
4
Starliner Delays, Lunar Success, and Environmental Milestones

Starliner Delays, Lunar Success, and Environmental Milestones

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the White Coat: Unveiling the True Drivers of Health Worker Performance

Tackling the Global Alcohol Crisis: WHO's Bold New Action Plan

Human-Like Conversations with PerceptiveAgent: Enhancing AI Empathy and Interaction

Revolutionizing Urban Transport: Exploring Human-Autonomy Interaction with Digital Twin Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024