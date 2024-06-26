Kerala Assembly Unanimously Condemns NEET and NET Exam Irregularities

The Kerala Assembly on Wednesday unanimously approved a resolution denouncing the reported corruption and irregularities in the NEET and NET entrance exams conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). An MLA from the ruling Left accused the Centre and BJP of backing the 'exam mafia' responsible for these malpractices, a charge echoed by the opposition Congress-led UDF.

LDF MLA M Vijin, who moved the resolution, outlined allegations of widespread corruption and dubious financial dealings associated with the NEET-UG exam. He questioned the central government's ability to ensure national security when it couldn't even conduct entrance exams securely.

Vijin detailed how in Godhra, Gujarat, students whose parents paid large sums were instructed to leave their exam papers blank, which were later filled in correctly by complicit teachers. In Patna, Bihar, question papers were allegedly leaked a day before the exam, benefitting students who paid around Rs 30 lakh each. Both LDF and UDF members supported the claim, demanding a comprehensive investigation by the Centre.

