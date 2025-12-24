Kerala CM Defends LDF Amidst Sabarimala Controversy in Elections
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan asserted that the Sabarimala issue did not significantly impact the Left Democratic Front's performance in local elections. Despite opposition campaigns, Vijayan emphasized effective handling of related fraud investigations and highlighted areas where LDF gained traction.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has dismissed the notion that the Sabarimala controversy significantly affected the Left Democratic Front (LDF) in the recent local elections. Speaking at a press conference, Vijayan noted that while election results fell short of expectations, they did not reflect a negative sentiment surrounding the Sabarimala issue.
Vijayan criticized the Opposition's attempts to politicize the Sabarimala matter, asserting that the electorate displayed maturity and was not swayed by political propaganda. He highlighted the LDF's gains in various municipalities as evidence that the issue did not erode voter support.
The Chief Minister also addressed criticisms surrounding Vellappally Natesan, emphasizing the need for perspective on freedom of expression. Vijayan reiterated the LDF's commitment to assessing and learning from election outcomes while firmly standing by their approach to the Sabarimala controversy.
