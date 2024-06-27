Indian Universities Make Global Strides: PM Modi Applauds Progress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi commended the significant strides made by Indian universities on the global stage, attributing this progress to the government's steadfast commitment to quality education.

In a post on social platform 'X', Modi expressed, ''Great to see India's universities making strides on the global stage! Our commitment to quality education is yielding encouraging results. We will continue to support our educational institutions and provide opportunities for growth and innovation. This will help our youth greatly,'' he said.

The prime minister responded to Phil Baty, Chief Global Affairs Officer at Times Higher Education Ranking, who praised India's rising visibility in global rankings. Baty noted, ''India's rising visibility in the @timeshighered world rankings is remarkable, driven by @narendamodi's internationalisation reforms. A record 133 Indian universities have submitted to the 2025 rankings -- up from 42 in 2017 -- making India the fourth best represented in the world,'' Baty wrote.

