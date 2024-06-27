Students Lock NTA Headquarters in Protest Over Exam Irregularities
NSUI members protested at the NTA headquarters over alleged irregularities in national exams. They locked the building's entrance, demanding a ban on NTA due to paper leaks and administrative failures. Delhi Police is working to manage the situation as the protests intensify.
In a significant confrontation, NSUI members stormed into the National Testing Agency's (NTA) headquarters, accusing the agency of irregularities in conducting NEET-UG and UGC-NET exams. They proceeded to lock the doors, escalating their demand to shut down the NTA.
Delhi Police has intervened to control the situation as scores of protestors locked the entrance of the building. With slogans like 'shut down NTA,' the protest led by NSUI President Varun Choudhary highlights the students' grievances against the alleged inefficiencies and negligence on part of the NTA.
Amidst the chaos, the NTA officials remained unavailable for comment. The protests underline serious concerns over exam integrity following allegations of paper leaks and administrative mismanagement.
