Jharkhand CM Soren Distributes Job Letters to Prejha Foundation Trainees

Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren on Thursday distributed appointment letters to candidates trained at Prejha Foundation colleges. These students come from Skill College, Kalyan Gurukul, Nursing, and ITI Kaushal Colleges run by the foundation.

The foundation operates as a special purpose vehicle under the state government's Welfare Department. According to a state government statement, 13 students from Gurukul Khunti secured placements with a Dubai-based company, and 18 were selected by various domestic firms.

The Chief Minister urged the newly appointed candidates to become sources of inspiration for other rural youths. In addition, Soren laid the foundation stone for Gautam Medical College and Hospital in Ranchi, which will become the state's third private medical college. The super specialty hospital is expected to be built at a cost of Rs 500 crore.

