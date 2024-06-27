Tragedy at Rajasthan University: Postgraduate Student Drowns in Swimming Pool

A tragic incident unfolded at Rajasthan University as 21-year-old postgraduate student, Vikas Yadav, drowned in the university's swimming pool during evening swimming classes, according to police reports.

Yadav's friends made valiant attempts to save him but unfortunately failed, authorities added. An investigation is currently underway, with a postmortem scheduled for Friday.

Originally from Neem ka Thana district, Yadav resided in a hostel. The university community mourns the loss of a promising student.

