Left Menu

Tragedy at Rajasthan University: Postgraduate Student Drowns in Swimming Pool

A postgraduate student, Vikas Yadav, aged 21, drowned in Rajasthan University's swimming pool while taking evening swimming classes. Friends' efforts to rescue him were unsuccessful. The police are investigating, and a postmortem will be conducted on Friday. Yadav was originally from Neem ka Thana district and lived in a hostel.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 27-06-2024 22:49 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 22:49 IST
Tragedy at Rajasthan University: Postgraduate Student Drowns in Swimming Pool
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded at Rajasthan University as 21-year-old postgraduate student, Vikas Yadav, drowned in the university's swimming pool during evening swimming classes, according to police reports.

Yadav's friends made valiant attempts to save him but unfortunately failed, authorities added. An investigation is currently underway, with a postmortem scheduled for Friday.

Originally from Neem ka Thana district, Yadav resided in a hostel. The university community mourns the loss of a promising student.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

 Global
3
South Africa Cruises to First T20 World Cup Final After Crushing Afghanistan

South Africa Cruises to First T20 World Cup Final After Crushing Afghanistan

 Global
4
Gaza's Growing Health Crisis: War's Lingering Impact on Water and Sanitation

Gaza's Growing Health Crisis: War's Lingering Impact on Water and Sanitation

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing the Fight Against Visceral Leishmaniasis: A New Diagnostic Breakthrough

Local Labor Shocks Hit Small Firms Hard: Employment Down, Wages Up, Says IMF

Transforming Zambia's Energy Future: Embracing Biogas Technology

UN's 500 Billion Dollar SDG Stimulus to Save Agenda 2030

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024