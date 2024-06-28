Left Menu

Ex-Police Chief Indicted Over Uvalde School Shooting Response

A grand jury in Uvalde has indicted former school district police chief Pedro Arredondo for his response to the 2022 mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Texas. Arredondo faces 10 counts of child endangerment. Another officer, Adrian Gonzales, was also indicted. The tragic event resulted in the deaths of 19 children and two teachers.

A grand jury in Uvalde has issued an indictment for former school district police chief Pedro Arredondo over the police response to the 2022 mass shooting at a public school in the Texas city, the Uvalde County sheriff's office said on Thursday. Arredondo was in custody and being booked on 10 counts of child endangerment, the sheriff's office said. Another law enforcement officer, Adrian Gonzales, was also indicted, according to local media reports.

The sheriff's office said Gonzales was not in custody and that they could provide no details on any charges he faces. Nineteen children and two teachers were killed by an 18-year-old gunman on May 24, 2022, at Robb Elementary School in one of the deadliest shootings in U.S. history.

