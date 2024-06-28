Ex-Police Chief Indicted Over Uvalde School Shooting Response

A grand jury in Uvalde has issued an indictment for former school district police chief Pedro Arredondo over the police response to the 2022 mass shooting at a public school in the Texas city, the Uvalde County sheriff's office said on Thursday. Arredondo was in custody and being booked on 10 counts of child endangerment, the sheriff's office said. Another law enforcement officer, Adrian Gonzales, was also indicted, according to local media reports.

The sheriff's office said Gonzales was not in custody and that they could provide no details on any charges he faces. Nineteen children and two teachers were killed by an 18-year-old gunman on May 24, 2022, at Robb Elementary School in one of the deadliest shootings in U.S. history.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)