Himachal Pradesh CM Addresses Governor's Displeasure over VC Appointment Delays

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu responded to Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla's remarks about delays in the appointment of the Vice Chancellor for Palampur Agriculture University. Sukhu acknowledged communication gaps and assured that these would be addressed, while also touching on other concerns raised by the governor.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 28-06-2024 15:37 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 15:37 IST
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has responded to Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla's grievances regarding delays in the appointment of a vice chancellor for Palampur Agriculture University. The Chief Minister confirmed that the file is still with the state government, highlighting a communication gap in the process.

The governor had earlier expressed his displeasure over the absence of certain officials, including Congress ministers, at the International Yoga Day function in Shimla on June 21. Sukhu addressed these concerns, stating that efforts will be made to avoid such gaps in the future.

Additionally, discussions between the governor and the chief minister also touched on law and order concerns and the necessity of regular vice chancellor appointments to maintain a congenial academic atmosphere in the state's universities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

