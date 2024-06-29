Exam Integrity Crisis: NTA Announces New Dates Amid Scandal

The National Testing Agency, amidst a burgeoning scandal over alleged exam irregularities, released fresh dates for previously postponed and canceled exams on Friday night. The UGC-NET will now take place from August 21 to September 4.

The University Grants Commission–National Eligibility Test faced cancellation barely a day after its June 18 administration, triggered by education ministry reports of compromised exam integrity. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan confirmed that the question paper had been leaked on the darknet and disseminated via the Telegram app. The CBI has initiated an investigation.

This year, the exams transitioned from offline format to Computer Based Test (CBT), spanning a fortnight. In another preemptive measure, the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) UGC-NET, initially postponed due to the controversy, is now rescheduled for July 25-27.

The National Common Entrance Test (NCET), essential for the Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP), will occur on July 10 after its abrupt postponement on June 12. The exam had been slated for central and state universities, including IITs and NITs.

In response to the mounting allegations of irregularities affecting key exams like NEET-UG, the government established a panel dedicated to ensuring transparent and fair examination processes overseen by the NTA.

