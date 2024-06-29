Kerala Governor Faces Resistance in Vice Chancellor Selection
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has constituted search committees for the selection of vice chancellors for six state universities. Despite reminders from his office, university authorities have not sent representatives, citing government instructions. The governor insists he's fulfilling his duty amidst ongoing tensions with the Left government.
In a decisive step towards appointing vice chancellors for six state universities, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan established search committees, highlighting his constitutional duty despite perceived non-cooperation from university authorities.
Governor Khan, citing media reports, alleged that the state government had directed universities to abstain from sending representatives to the search committees.
In a meeting disrupted by Education Minister R Bindhu, Khan reiterated his commitment to regularizing university administration, amidst a brewing conflict with the Left government. Notifications issued under the University Act and Kerala High Court directives emphasize compliance, setting a three-month deadline for committee recommendations.
