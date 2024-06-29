Kerala Governor Faces Resistance in Vice Chancellor Selection

In a decisive step towards appointing vice chancellors for six state universities, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan established search committees, highlighting his constitutional duty despite perceived non-cooperation from university authorities.

Governor Khan, citing media reports, alleged that the state government had directed universities to abstain from sending representatives to the search committees.

In a meeting disrupted by Education Minister R Bindhu, Khan reiterated his commitment to regularizing university administration, amidst a brewing conflict with the Left government. Notifications issued under the University Act and Kerala High Court directives emphasize compliance, setting a three-month deadline for committee recommendations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)