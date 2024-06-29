Rajasthan Boosts Primary Education: Rs 10 Crore for Swami Vivekananda Model Schools

The Rajasthan government has made a significant move to enhance the quality of primary education by allocating approximately Rs 10 crore for Swami Vivekananda Model Schools. Announced on Saturday, this financial provision will introduce primary classes in these state-run schools, according to an official statement.

The initiative also includes the creation of three new grade-3 teacher posts for each of these schools, to be filled through interviews. This addition aims to ease the teaching load and improve educational outcomes in the primary levels of the 134 model schools currently operating in the state.

Prior to this, the Swami Vivekananda Model Schools were limited to offering education at the upper primary, secondary, and higher secondary levels. With this new provision, the Rajasthan government, led by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, reaffirms its commitment to promoting quality education in the state.

