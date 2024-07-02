Left Menu

National Scholarship Portal Launches Enhanced OTR Application for Student Scholarships

The NSP leverages advanced technologies to offer a user-friendly interface, facilitating seamless registration and application processes for both fresh and renewal scholarships.

Updated: 02-07-2024 18:00 IST | Created: 02-07-2024 18:00 IST
National Scholarship Portal Launches Enhanced OTR Application for Student Scholarships
  • India

The National Scholarship Portal (NSP) has introduced a revamped One-Time Registration (OTR) application with updated features, including a redesigned homepage, a new mobile app, and improved web functionality. This enhancement aims to provide students with easier access to apply for scholarships online. The NSP leverages advanced technologies to offer a user-friendly interface, facilitating seamless registration and application processes for both fresh and renewal scholarships.

Key Features of the Enhanced OTR Application:

Accessibility and Convenience: Students can now conveniently register and apply for scholarships through the newly launched OTR application on the NSP.

Unique OTR Number: Upon successful completion of OTR using Aadhaar or Aadhaar Enrolment ID (EID), students receive a unique 14-digit OTR number that remains valid throughout their academic lifecycle.

Application Process: The OTR is mandatory for submitting both fresh and renewal scholarship applications on the NSP. Each OTR number allows only one active application ID at any given time.

Last Date for Applications: The deadline for submitting fresh and renewal applications for the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme (NMMSS) for the academic year 2024-25 is 31st August 2024.

Instructions for Students: Students who received OTR numbers through SMS can directly apply for scholarships on the NSP. Those who received Reference Numbers must complete face-authentication using the NSP OTR App to obtain their OTR numbers.

Verification Process:

Level-1 and Level-2 Verification: Applications undergo verification at two levels: Level-1 by Institute Nodal Officers (INO) and Level-2 by District Nodal Officers (DNO). The deadlines for verification are 15th September 2024 (L1) and 30th September 2024 (L2).

National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme (NMMSS):

Objective: The NMMSS aims to provide scholarships to economically weaker students to prevent dropouts at class VIII and support their education from class IX to XII in government and aided schools.

Scholarship Details: One lakh fresh scholarships are awarded annually under NMMSS, supporting students' education in various educational institutions.

