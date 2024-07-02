INDIA Bloc Protests NEET-UG Irregularities, Demands Fresh Exam

Student outfits from INDIA bloc parties sharply criticized the BJP-led Centre on Tuesday for irregularities in the NEET-UG examination and reiterated their demand for a fresh test for all 24 lakh candidates.

At a press conference at the Press Club, national leaders of the student organizations signed a resolution condemning the National Testing Agency (NTA) for its failure to conduct a fair examination and called for its dissolution.

Representatives from the All India Students' Association (AISA), Students' Federation of India (SFI), All India Students' Federation (AISF), Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha, and National Students' Union of India (NSUI) participated in the event, alleging that the NTA's mismanagement jeopardized the future of numerous students.

The students demanded the immediate resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan amid reports of paper leaks and corruption in the NEET-UG exam.

The student bodies plan a joint march to Parliament on the final day of the 18th Lok Sabha to press for their demands.

'The recent NEET scam clearly highlights the NTA's inability to conduct fair and transparent examinations. We demand a ban on the NTA and the creation of a trustworthy body to manage such critical exams,' said NSUI president Varun Choudhary.

'All major student organizations have united for an all-India protest on July 3, including a Parliament siege at Jantar Mantar,' added Prasanjeet Kumar, general secretary of AISA.

Notably, the NTA released revised results for 1,563 candidates who had to appear for a re-test due to exam delays at six centers on May 5.

Additionally, the number of candidates scoring a perfect 720 in the re-test dropped, affecting the top rankings in the medical entrance exam.

