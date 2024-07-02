Students Detained in Protest March Against Exam Irregularities

On Tuesday, more than a dozen students were detained while attempting to march towards the Parliament. They were protesting against alleged irregularities in several competitive exams conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The students, part of various outfits under the banner 'India against NTA,' gathered at Patel Chowk metro station and raised 'anti-NTA' slogans. They carried posters demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and calling for the NTA to be scrapped.

Demonstrating against reported paper leaks and corruption in exams like NEET UG, PG, and UGC NET, they faced detention by Delhi Police. The protest entered its seventh day at Jantar Mantar, led by groups like AISA and KYS, as they called for another march to 'Sansad Gherao' on Wednesday.

