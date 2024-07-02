Manipur Government Declares Two-Day School Holiday Amid Rising Flood Waters

The Manipur government has announced a two-day holiday for all schools in the state from July 3. This decision comes in response to the rising water levels in rivers and the flooding of several areas due to incessant rain, officials reported.

A notification from the Directorate of Education stated, ''In view of the rising river level and subsequent flooding of many areas and inconveniences caused to many households and installations across the state due to incessant rain and in anticipation of flood-like conditions for some more days to come...all schools of the state, govt, private, aided and central schools will remain closed on July 3 and July 4.''

The Imphal, Nambul, and Iril rivers have all reached dangerous water levels, causing panic among nearby residents. In Imphal East district, severe flooding occurred on Tuesday evening after the Imphal River, the largest river in the Manipur valley, overflowed. This flooding has affected areas like New Checkon, Mahabali Road, Palace Compound, parts of Khurai, and Yumnam Khunou.

To address the situation, locals and officials are working to strengthen river banks and retaining walls at Singjamei, Bamon Leikai, and Yaiskul in the Imphal West district after cracks appeared along the river banks.

