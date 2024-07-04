Woxsen University's Arun Chandra Secures Record-Breaking Placement

Arun Chandra, a trailblazing student from Woxsen University's first B.Tech batch, has reached a remarkable milestone, securing the highest placement offer of 24 LPA and landing a role as a Systems Engineer at JTP Co. Ltd. This significant achievement underscores Woxsen University's commitment to excellence in technical education and career preparedness.

Expressing his excitement and gratitude, Arun noted, "Every time I think about it, it gets me excited. I feel the years of effort and dedication have finally paid off." He hopes to set a positive example for future B.Tech students, adding, "Being the first B.Tech batch of Woxsen, I feel incredibly honoured to get this placement offer. I truly think this is just the beginning."

Arun attributes his success to the comprehensive learning environment at Woxsen University, which includes interdisciplinary events, cutting-edge labs, and supportive faculty. This accomplishment is a testament to the quality of Woxsen's B.Tech program, which boasts 100% placement rates and strong industry partnerships.

