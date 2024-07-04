Left Menu

SFI Activists Protest NEET and UGC NET Irregularities at Kolkata Universities

Activists from the CPI(M) student wing SFI held demonstrations outside Jadavpur University and Presidency University in Kolkata, protesting against alleged irregularities in NEET and UGC NET exams. They demanded the arrest of masterminds and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The protests disrupted classes and received strong student support.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 04-07-2024 12:38 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 12:38 IST
SFI Activists Protest NEET and UGC NET Irregularities at Kolkata Universities
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Activists from the CPI(M) student wing, the Students' Federation of India (SFI), staged demonstrations outside Jadavpur University and Presidency University in Kolkata on Thursday. The protests were part of a day-long students' strike to highlight alleged irregularities in the NEET and UGC NET exams organized by the National Testing Agency.

Tyres were burnt in front of Jadavpur University's southern gate, while students staged a sit-in near the main gate of Presidency University. Their demands included the arrest of those involved in the alleged exam irregularities and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The SFI's strike disrupted classes at several universities where the union is strong. According to Abhinaba Basu, a member of SFI's Jadavpur University unit, the protest received substantial support from students, and no attempt was made to bar anyone from entering the campuses. The protests are expected to continue with a series of rallies across West Bengal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thrilling Stats: British Grand Prix Dominance at Silverstone

Thrilling Stats: British Grand Prix Dominance at Silverstone

 Global
2
Global INDIAai Summit 2024 Kicks Off in New Delhi with Focus on AI Democratization and Collaboration

Global INDIAai Summit 2024 Kicks Off in New Delhi with Focus on AI Democrati...

 India
3
Innovative Health Breakthroughs: Therapy Horses, Bird Flu Vaccines, and More

Innovative Health Breakthroughs: Therapy Horses, Bird Flu Vaccines, and More

 Global
4
Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions
Blog

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, an...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Customized Fiscal Analysis: Estimating Structural Budget Balances in Developing Asia

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions

Smart Cooling for a Sustainable Future: Policies and Technologies for Eco-Friendly Solutions

Transforming MSME Finance: G20's Push for Open Banking Systems and India's Innovative Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024