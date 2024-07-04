SFI Activists Protest NEET and UGC NET Irregularities at Kolkata Universities
Activists from the CPI(M) student wing SFI held demonstrations outside Jadavpur University and Presidency University in Kolkata, protesting against alleged irregularities in NEET and UGC NET exams. They demanded the arrest of masterminds and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The protests disrupted classes and received strong student support.
- Country:
- India
Activists from the CPI(M) student wing, the Students' Federation of India (SFI), staged demonstrations outside Jadavpur University and Presidency University in Kolkata on Thursday. The protests were part of a day-long students' strike to highlight alleged irregularities in the NEET and UGC NET exams organized by the National Testing Agency.
Tyres were burnt in front of Jadavpur University's southern gate, while students staged a sit-in near the main gate of Presidency University. Their demands included the arrest of those involved in the alleged exam irregularities and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
The SFI's strike disrupted classes at several universities where the union is strong. According to Abhinaba Basu, a member of SFI's Jadavpur University unit, the protest received substantial support from students, and no attempt was made to bar anyone from entering the campuses. The protests are expected to continue with a series of rallies across West Bengal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
SC seeks responses from National Testing Agency, Centre and others on pleas, including one seeking cancellation of NEET-UG, 2024.
NEET-UG row: SC says pleas filed by National Testing Agency and other petitioners will be heard on July 8.
SC issues notices to parties on pleas by National Testing Agency seeking transfer of petitions on NEET-UG row from high courts to apex court.
Kerala CM Demands Swift Action Amid National Testing Agency Crisis
813 of 1,563 candidates who were awarded grace marks in NEET-UG appeared for retest on Sunday: National Testing Agency.